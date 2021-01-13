शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   Lohri 2021 in Dehradun News: children first lohri photos in amar ujala

Lohri 2021 : मुस्कराते नन्हे मेहमानों ने अमर उजाला के साथ मनाई लोहड़ी, तस्वीरों में देखें खिलखिलाते चेहरे

न्यूज़ डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Wed, 13 Jan 2021 04:30 PM IST
Lohri 2021 in Dehradun News: children first lohri photos in amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
लोहड़ी खुशियों को सबके साथ मनाने का त्योहार है। इस त्योहार को खुशहाली के आगमन का प्रतीक भी माना गया है। यही वजह है कि हर साल उत्तर भारत में लोहड़ी की धूम रहती है। बुधवार को शहरभर में लोहड़ी धूमधाम से मनाई जा रही है।
- फोटो : amar ujala
X