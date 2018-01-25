बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a6a015b4f1c1ba3268b6765","slug":"indrajit-meets-his-parents-after-22-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f, \u091c\u092c \u092c\u0942\u0922\u093c\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0924\u093e-\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0938\u0947 22 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e '\u092e\u0930\u093e' \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
तस्वीरों में देखिए, जब बूढ़े माता-पिता से 22 साल बाद मिला 'मरा' हुआ बेटा
न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, पिथौरागढ़, Updated Thu, 25 Jan 2018 09:57 PM IST
माता-पिता को भी यकीन नहीं हुआ कि जिस बेटे को सबने मरा हुआ मान लिया वह 22 साल बाद उनके सामने आकर खड़ा हो गया। तस्वीरें देखिए...
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.