Christmas 2017: गिरजाघरों में कैरल गाकर मनाई प्रभु यीशु के जन्म की खुशियां, आज होगा जोरदार जश्न

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, देहरादून

Updated Mon, 25 Dec 2017 01:23 AM IST
happy merry christmas 2017 jesus birthday celebration in dehradun

रात 12 बजते ही शहर के गिरजाघरों में आनंद की वर्षा शुरू हो गई। प्रभु ईसा मसीह के जन्म लेते ही हैप्पी क्रिसमस और मेरी क्रिसमस की आवाज गूंजने लगी। घंटियों की मधुर आवाज के साथ लोगों ने प्रभु यीशु की जय-जयकार की। मसीही समाज के लोगों को पादरी ने सुखद समाचार दिया कि प्रभु यीशु ने जन्म ले लिया है।

