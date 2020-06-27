शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   Dehradun Accident News: Four Youth killed in Horrible Road Accident in Doiwala

लॉकडाउन में दोबारा काम शुरू करने देहरादून आ रहे थे चार युवक, रास्ते में ही ऐसे खींच ले गई मौत...

मनीष चंद्र भट्ट, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Sat, 27 Jun 2020 10:18 AM IST
Dehradun Accident News: Four Youth killed in Horrible Road Accident in Doiwala
1 of 6
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
देहरादून के डोईवाला में सड़क हादसे का शिकार हुए चारों युवक लॉकडाउन में बंद पड़ी बेकरी को दोबारा शुरू करने दून आ रहे थे। आर्थिक तंगी और परिवार की चिंता ने उन्हें लौटने पर मजबूर कर दिया था, लेकिन नियति को कुछ और ही मंजूर था।
road accident accident in dehradun dehradun news uttarakhand news road accident today accident accident in uttarakhand हादसा

- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
