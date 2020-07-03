शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   Coronavirus in Uttarakhand: Muslim People pray Namaz in masjid after three month in dehradun, Photos

देहरादून: तीन महीने बाद खुली मस्जिदें, नमाजियों ने सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग में बैठकर पढ़ी जुमे की नमाज, तस्वीरें...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Fri, 03 Jul 2020 10:38 PM IST
देहरादून में नमाज
देहरादून में नमाज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
देहरादून में लॉकडाउन लागू होने के बाद से बंद मस्जिदें अनलॉक-2 के तहत शुक्रवार को आम लोगों के लिए खोली गईं। मस्जिदों के खुलने से मुस्लिम समुदाय के लोगों में खुशी का माहौल है। तस्वीरें देखिए...
coronavirus covid 19 in india coronavirus india कोरोना वायरस कोरोना कोविड-19 coronavirus in uttarakhand

