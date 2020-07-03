शहर चुनें
Group of Elephants Arrives On National Highway in Kotdwar, Photos

नेशनल हाईवे पर मदमस्त घूमते रहे गजराज, देखकर राहगीरों में मच गई अफरा-तफरी, तस्वीरें...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोटद्वार, Updated Fri, 03 Jul 2020 09:04 PM IST
Group of Elephants Arrives On National Highway in Kotdwar, Photos
1 of 5
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
भीषण गर्मी और उमस से निजात पाने के लिए शुक्रवार शाम लैंसडौन वन प्रभाग के जंगलों से हाथी का झुंड नेशनल हाईवे पर आ गया। हाथियों के झुंड को देखकर हाईवे पर इवनिंग वॉक कर रहे लोगों में अफरा तफरी मच गई। सड़क पर हाथी देखते ही लोग बचने के लिए भागने लगे। 
elephant elephant in uttarakhand elephant on highway elephant attack elephant on road elephant on road in kotdwar

