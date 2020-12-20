शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   Coronavirus in Uttarakhand Latest News Today: Tourist Heavy Crowd in Dehradun Zoo Photos

देहरादून: मौज-मस्ती के बीच पर्यटकों में कोरोना का खौफ 'गायब', चिड़ियाघर में उमड़ी भीड़, तस्वीरें...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Sun, 20 Dec 2020 08:59 PM IST
Coronavirus in Uttarakhand Latest News Today: Tourist Heavy Crowd in Dehradun Zoo Photos
1 of 6
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जहां एक तरफ कोरोना संक्रमण राजधानी दून में दोबारा तेजी से फैल रहा है और सैकड़ों की संख्या में नए मरीज संक्रमण की चपेट में आ रहे हैं वहीं, कोरोना से बेखौफ पर्यटकों की भारी भीड़ दून चिड़ियाघर में उमड़ रही है। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन

Trending Video

विज्ञापन
city & states dehradun national uttarakhand coronavirus covid 19 dehradun zoo doon zoo

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Indian Army Bharti Rally In Uttarakhand: Only 522 Youth Clear Race of 1600 Meter in First Day of Sena bharti
Dehradun

Sena Bharti In Uttarakhand: 1600 मीटर की दौड़ में ही हांफ गए युवा, केवल 522 ही पार कर सके पहली बाधा

20 दिसंबर 2020

भारतीय रेल
Gorakhpur

जानिए रेलवे जंक्शन, टर्मिनल और सेंट्रल स्टेशन में क्या है अंतर

20 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
वीआई के इन प्लान में Free मिल रहा ZEE5 का साल भर का प्रीमियम सब्सक्रिप्शन, ऐसे करें एक्टिवेट
Zee5 and VI

वीआई के इन प्लान में Free मिल रहा ZEE5 का साल भर का प्रीमियम सब्सक्रिप्शन, ऐसे करें एक्टिवेट
मोक्षदा एकादशी।
Gorakhpur

पितरों को मोक्ष की प्राप्ति कराती है ये एकादशी, इस विधि से पूजा करने पर मिलता है फल

20 दिसंबर 2020

हाथरस केस
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: चारों आरोपियों के घर रहा मातम जैसा माहौल, मीडियाकर्मियों पर भड़के परिजन

20 दिसंबर 2020

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली बनवाएं और जानें कुंडली में स्थित ग्रहों के शुभ - अशुभ प्रभाव
Kundali

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली बनवाएं और जानें कुंडली में स्थित ग्रहों के शुभ - अशुभ प्रभाव
Indian Army Bharti Rally: Youth Crowd in Sena Bharti Rally in Uttarakhand Kotdwar during Bitter Cold Weather
Dehradun

Indian Army Bharti Rally: हाड़ कंपाने वाली ठंड के बीच युवाओं में दिखा देशभक्ति का जोश, देखें तस्वीरें... 

20 दिसंबर 2020

विकास दुबे कांड: शहीद डीएसपी देवेंद्र मिश्रा, जय बाजपेई
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: गैंगस्टर जय बाजपेई के तीनों भाइयों को हाईकोर्ट से जमानत, तीन माह से जेल में थे बंद

20 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X