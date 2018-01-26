बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a6ab7d04f1c1b8a268b6897","slug":"big-news-for-policemen-and-his-family","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0924\u094b\u0939\u092b\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0920\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिसकर्मियों और परिजनों को मिला ऐसा तोहफा कि सुनकर नहीं रहेगा खुशी का ठिकाना
न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजालाा, देहरादून, Updated Fri, 26 Jan 2018 12:08 PM IST
पुलिसकर्मियों और उनके परिजनों को ऐसा तोहफा मिला है, जिसे पढ़कर उनकी खुशी का ठिकाना नहीं रहेगा। जानिए क्या है यह खुशखबरी..
