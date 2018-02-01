बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a734d5a4f1c1bc83b8b45a5","slug":"accident-reason-in-ramnagar-on-chandra-grahan-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0941\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093e \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923, \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u091a\u093f\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0928\u093e\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
चंद्रग्रहण पर कुत्ता बन गया काल का कारण, घर में एक साथ लगी चार चिताएं, तस्वीरें बेहद दर्दनाक
न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, काशीपुर, Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 11:10 PM IST
चंद्रग्रहण के दिन एक कुत्ता एक परिवार के लिए काल का कारण बन गया। घर में एक साथ चार चिताएं लगी तो हर कोई रो पड़ा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a734d5a4f1c1bc83b8b45a5","slug":"accident-reason-in-ramnagar-on-chandra-grahan-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0941\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093e \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923, \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u091a\u093f\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0928\u093e\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a734d5a4f1c1bc83b8b45a5","slug":"accident-reason-in-ramnagar-on-chandra-grahan-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0941\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093e \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923, \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u091a\u093f\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0928\u093e\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a734d5a4f1c1bc83b8b45a5","slug":"accident-reason-in-ramnagar-on-chandra-grahan-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0941\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093e \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923, \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u091a\u093f\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0928\u093e\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a734d5a4f1c1bc83b8b45a5","slug":"accident-reason-in-ramnagar-on-chandra-grahan-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0941\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093e \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923, \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u091a\u093f\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0928\u093e\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a734d5a4f1c1bc83b8b45a5","slug":"accident-reason-in-ramnagar-on-chandra-grahan-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0941\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093e \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923, \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u091a\u093f\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0928\u093e\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a734d5a4f1c1bc83b8b45a5","slug":"accident-reason-in-ramnagar-on-chandra-grahan-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0941\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093e \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923, \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u091a\u093f\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0928\u093e\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.