बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a730b844f1c1bb2208b69a9","slug":"aam-budget-2018-these-things-got-expensive","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u091c\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0906\u092e \u0906\u0926\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u0940, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बजट के बाद आम आदमी के जरूरत की यह चीजें हो गई महंगी, यहां देखिए...
न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 06:29 PM IST
गुरुवार को वित्त मंत्री की ओर से जारी हुए बजट में आम आदमी जरूरत की यह चीजें महंगी हो गई हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a730b844f1c1bb2208b69a9","slug":"aam-budget-2018-these-things-got-expensive","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u091c\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0906\u092e \u0906\u0926\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u0940, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a730b844f1c1bb2208b69a9","slug":"aam-budget-2018-these-things-got-expensive","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u091c\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0906\u092e \u0906\u0926\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u0940, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a730b844f1c1bb2208b69a9","slug":"aam-budget-2018-these-things-got-expensive","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u091c\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0906\u092e \u0906\u0926\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u0940, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a730b844f1c1bb2208b69a9","slug":"aam-budget-2018-these-things-got-expensive","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u091c\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0906\u092e \u0906\u0926\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u0940, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a730b844f1c1bb2208b69a9","slug":"aam-budget-2018-these-things-got-expensive","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u091c\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0906\u092e \u0906\u0926\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u0940, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a730b844f1c1bb2208b69a9","slug":"aam-budget-2018-these-things-got-expensive","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u091c\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0906\u092e \u0906\u0926\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u0940, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a730b844f1c1bb2208b69a9","slug":"aam-budget-2018-these-things-got-expensive","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u091c\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0906\u092e \u0906\u0926\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u0940, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.