World Cup 2019: आखिर क्यों इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ भारत की जीत की दुआ मांग रहा है पाकिस्तान

{"_id":"5d17691f8ebc3e3c90531534","slug":"world-cup-2019-why-pakistan-fans-are-supporting-india-over-england-here-is-the-reason","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"World Cup 2019: \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0907\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0932\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0906 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
(ग्राफिक्स रोहित झा)
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5d17691f8ebc3e3c90531534","slug":"world-cup-2019-why-pakistan-fans-are-supporting-india-over-england-here-is-the-reason","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"World Cup 2019: \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0907\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0932\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0906 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
इंग्लैंड क्रिकेट टीम
- फोटो : social Media
{"_id":"5d17691f8ebc3e3c90531534","slug":"world-cup-2019-why-pakistan-fans-are-supporting-india-over-england-here-is-the-reason","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"World Cup 2019: \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0907\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0932\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0906 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d17691f8ebc3e3c90531534","slug":"world-cup-2019-why-pakistan-fans-are-supporting-india-over-england-here-is-the-reason","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"World Cup 2019: \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0907\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0932\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0906 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट टीम
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया