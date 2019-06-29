शहर चुनें

World Cup 2019: आखिर क्यों इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ भारत की जीत की दुआ मांग रहा है पाकिस्तान

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 30 Jun 2019 06:47 AM IST
(ग्राफिक्स रोहित झा)
(ग्राफिक्स रोहित झा)
मेजबान इंग्लैंड और टीम इंडिया जब रविवार को एजबेस्टन के मैदान पर मुकाबले के लिए उतरेगा, तो पाकिस्तानी टीम समेत पाक के फैंस भी भारत की जीत की दुआ करेंगे। दूसरी ओर इंग्लैंड के लिए भी भारत के खिलाफ जीतना जरूरी होगा, नहीं तो इंग्लिश टीम सेमीफाइनल की रेस से बाहर हो जाएगी। 
india vs england 2019 eng vs ind world cup 2019 cricket world cup 2019 indian cricket team nasser hussain nasser hussain twitter pakistan cricket team england cricket team
(ग्राफिक्स रोहित झा)
इंग्लैंड क्रिकेट टीम
इंग्लैंड क्रिकेट टीम
पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट
पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट
पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट टीम
पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट टीम
पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट टीम - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
