शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   Womens IPL 2020: Kashvee Gautam, Taniya Bhatia, Harleen Deol

IPL 2020 में खेलने वाली तीनों खिलाड़ियों से विशेष बातचीत, काशवी बोलीं- बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन मेरा लक्ष्य

संजीव पंगोत्रा, चंडीगढ़, Updated Mon, 12 Oct 2020 11:11 AM IST
महिला आईपीएल
1 of 5
महिला आईपीएल - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
4 नवंबर से यूएई में हो रहे महिला आईपीएल में सिटी के तीन स्टार क्रिकेटर तानिया भाटिया, हरलीन देयोल और काशवी गौतम अपने जलवा दिखाने के लिए तैयार हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन

Trending Video

विज्ञापन
city & states chandigarh national ipl 2020 women's ipl 2020 kashvee gautam taniya bhatia harleen deol ipl

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

neha kakkar
Chandigarh

नेहा कक्कड़ बनेंगी दुल्हन, शादी की तारीख आई सामने, इंस्टाग्राम पर किया था प्यार का इजहार

12 अक्टूबर 2020

चंद्र प्रकाश श्रीवास्तव व उनकी पत्नी दीपा
Dehradun

पत्नी के जहर खाकर जान देने के बाद अखिल भारत हिंदू महासभा के प्रदेश संयोजक ने उठाया कदम, खुद को गोली से उड़ाया

12 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
फ्लिपकार्ट बिग बिलियन डेज सेल- अब खरीदें अपना पसंदीदा स्मार्टफोन व अन्य इलेक्ट्रॉनिक प्रोडक्ट और पाएं आकर्षक ऑफर
Flipkart sale

फ्लिपकार्ट बिग बिलियन डेज सेल- अब खरीदें अपना पसंदीदा स्मार्टफोन व अन्य इलेक्ट्रॉनिक प्रोडक्ट और पाएं आकर्षक ऑफर
गोरखपुर रेलवे स्टेशन पर चूहों का आतंक रहता है।
Gorakhpur

अजीबो-गरीब: चूहों ने रेलवे पटरियों से बदला अपना 'आशियाना', अब यहां कर रहे निवास

12 अक्टूबर 2020

गोली लगने से घायल पुजारी सम्राट दास, राम जानकी मंदिर
Lucknow

पुजारी पर हमला: 120 बीघे जमीन के लिए तीन साल से चल रहा था खूनी खेल, 30 बीघे पर पहले से ही दबंगों का कब्जा

12 अक्टूबर 2020

अधिक मास एकादशी पर कराएं यह विशेष पूजन, दूर होंगी आर्थिक परेशानियां
astrology

अधिक मास एकादशी पर कराएं यह विशेष पूजन, दूर होंगी आर्थिक परेशानियां
पूर्व बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
Kanpur

पूर्व बसपा नेता हत्याकांड: हत्या के चार घंटे बाद एसपी को किया गया था फोन, सीडीआर से चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

12 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

दिल्ली में सड़क हादसा, तीन दोस्तों की मौत
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः साथ पढ़े साथ खेले और... जब एक ही मोहल्ले से साथ में उठीं तीन दोस्तों की अर्थियां तो मच गया कोहराम

12 अक्टूबर 2020

शंकुलधारा में बन रहीं प्रतिमाएं।
Uttar Pradesh

यूपी: दुर्गा पूजा पर प्रतिमाओं की कमी का निकाला ये विकल्प, पंडालों में भी होंगे बदलाव

12 अक्टूबर 2020

फ्लिपकार्ट बिग बिलियन डेज सेल- अब खरीदें अपना पसंदीदा स्मार्टफोन व अन्य इलेक्ट्रॉनिक प्रोडक्ट और पाएं आकर्षक ऑफर
Flipkart sale

फ्लिपकार्ट बिग बिलियन डेज सेल- अब खरीदें अपना पसंदीदा स्मार्टफोन व अन्य इलेक्ट्रॉनिक प्रोडक्ट और पाएं आकर्षक ऑफर
विज्ञापन
जांच करने पहुंचे अधिकारी
Jhansi

झांसी दुष्कर्म कांड: हैवानों के आगे गिड़गिड़ाती रही छात्रा, नहीं पसीजा किसी का दिल

12 अक्टूबर 2020

कानपुर एनकाउंटर
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड में बड़ा खुलासा, पुलिस बल के पहुंचने से पहले दम तोड़ चुके थे पुलिसकर्मी, मरने से पहले...

12 अक्टूबर 2020

अधिक मास एकादशी पर कराएं यह विशेष पूजन, दूर होंगी आर्थिक परेशानियां
astrology

अधिक मास एकादशी पर कराएं यह विशेष पूजन, दूर होंगी आर्थिक परेशानियां
झूंसी में छोटा राजन के शार्प शूटर राजेश यादव का मकान पीडीए ने ढहा दिया।
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज में अब छोटा राजन के गुर्गे राजेश यादव के घर पर चला पीडीए का बुलडोजर

12 अक्टूबर 2020

एलिम्को में कार्यरत हैं सरिता
Kanpur

अपराजिता: चार साल की उम्र में गंवाए दोनों हाथ, अब पैरों से कंप्यूटर व मोबाइल चलाती हैं सरिता

12 अक्टूबर 2020

ताजमहल
Agra

ताजमहल: 'मिसाल-ए-मोहब्बत' के दीदार की हसरत रह गई अधूरी, कई पर्यटक मायूस होकर लौटे

12 अक्टूबर 2020

कांजी बड़ा खाते मेयर नवीन जैन व अन्य लोग
Agra

आगरा के 'कांजी बड़े वाले बाबा' को मिलेगी स्टॉल, लगेंगी दो स्ट्रीट लाइटें, मेयर ने दिया आश्वासन

12 अक्टूबर 2020

कोर्ट में आरोपियों की पेशी के दौरान की तस्वीर (फाइल)
Agra

हाथरस कांड: गिरफ्तार संदिग्धों को लेकर सामने आई चौंकाने वाली जानकारी, शाहीनबाग से जुड़े तार

12 अक्टूबर 2020

रक्तदान करने वाले पुलिसकर्मी
Agra

'खाकी' के साथ निभा रहे इंसानियत का फर्ज, रक्तदान कर बचा रहे दूसरों की जान

12 अक्टूबर 2020

मथुरा के द्वारिकाधीश मंदिर के बाहर भक्तों की भीड़
Agra

मथुरा में नंदोत्सव: भगवान के द्वार लगी भक्तों की कतार, सामाजिक दूरी का नियम तार-तार

12 अक्टूबर 2020

Unlock-5 in Uttarakhand Latest News Today: heavy rush of tourist in harki paidi
Dehradun

Unlock 5.0 in Uttarakhand : हरकी पैड़ी पर जहां चंद दिन पहले था सन्नाटा वहां भीड़ में फिर बिछुड़ने लगे लोग 

11 अक्टूबर 2020

किराएदार महिला को पेड़ से बांधकर पीटा
Hamirpur

यूपी: किराए का कमरा खाली न करने पर मालकिन ने महिलाओं के साथ मिलकर किराएदार विधवा को पेड़ से बांधकर पीटा

11 अक्टूबर 2020

Himachal News: Tourist reached to see atal tunnel rohatng at weekend
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: अटल टनल देखने को सैलानी बेताब, शिमला में भी उमड़ी पर्यटकों की भीड़

11 अक्टूबर 2020

पाखी हेगड़े
Bihar

बिहार चुनाव में जन विकास पार्टी के लिए समर्थन मांगती भोजपुरी अभिनेत्री पाखी हेगड़े

11 अक्टूबर 2020

सुशील कुमार मोदी
Bihar

लालू का चुनावी ब्रांड वैल्यू जीरो : सुशील कुमार मोदी

11 अक्टूबर 2020

महिला आईपीएल
महिला आईपीएल - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
परिवार के साथ काशवी गौतम
परिवार के साथ काशवी गौतम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
परिवार के साथ हरलीन देओल
परिवार के साथ हरलीन देओल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मम्मी के साथ तानिया भाटिया
मम्मी के साथ तानिया भाटिया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited