{"_id":"5b754f3842c7924cd610ed82","slug":"vvpat-machine-first-time-in-loksabha-election-2019-for-voting","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2019 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u092e\u0936\u0940\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0921\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0935\u094b\u091f, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
2019 के लोकसभा चुनाव में पहली बार इस मशीन से डलेंगे वोट, जानिए ये कैसे करेगी काम
विकास सैनी, अमर उजाला, रोहतक(हरियाणा), Updated Thu, 16 Aug 2018 04:13 PM IST
2019 के लोकसभा चुनाव में पहली बार ईवीएम के साथ एक और मशीन देखने को मिलेगी, जिससे लोगों को बड़ा फायदा होगा। जानिए इसकी खासियतें और कैसे काम करेगी।
