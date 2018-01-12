बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
हाथ में किताबें लिए जेल से बाहर आया विकास बराला, पहली बार वर्णिका कुंडू पर खुलकर बोले
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Fri, 12 Jan 2018 11:33 PM IST
छेड़छाड़ मामले में 5 महीने जेल में बिताने के बाद विकास बराला बाहर आ गया है। जेल से बाहर आने के बाद विकास ने सबसे पहले अपनी मां के पैर छूए। इस दौरान विकास की मां और विकास दोनों की आंखों में आंसू छलक पड़े।
