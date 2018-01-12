बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a58c9fa4f1c1bec408b46ac","slug":"vikas-barala-released-from-jail-after-he-was-granted-bail-by-hc","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0923\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0941\u0902\u0921\u0942 \u091b\u0947\u0921\u093c\u091b\u093e\u0921\u093c: 155 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u0932\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
वर्णिका कुंडू छेड़छाड़: 155 दिन बाद जेल से बाहर आया विकास बराला, देखिए पहली तस्वीरें
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Fri, 12 Jan 2018 08:15 PM IST
आईएएस की बेटी वर्णिका कुंडू से छेड़छाड़ मामले में आरोपी विकास बराला को आखिरकार जमानत मिल ही गई, वह बाहर आ गया है। देखिए तस्वीरें
