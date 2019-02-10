बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Valentine's Day: पहली नजर के प्यार की बात ही कुछ और, पर आज युवाओं के लिए क्या है इश्क...
रिशु राज सिंह, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Sun, 10 Feb 2019 11:41 AM IST
प्यार, इश्क और महोब्बत...जो भी इनका नाम ले, पहले दिल को थाम ले। पहली नजर के प्यार की बात ही कुछ और होती है। प्यार! एक संवेदना भरी अनुभूति है। भावनाओं का कोमल नाजुक इजहार, जिसके सहारे ताउम्र बिता देने के वायदे होते हैं। प्यार के इस पवित्र बंधन को कोई नाम नहीं दिया जा सकता। कल्पना के पंखों की खनखनाहट इसे कब विस्तार देती चली जाती है पता ही नहीं चलता।
