बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a7d26b04f1c1ba0268b92e4","slug":"valentines-day-2018-unique-marriage-of-airforce-officer-and-btech-topper-girl","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Valentines Day: \u090f\u092f\u0930\u092b\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0940\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b 16 \u092e\u093f\u0928\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Valentines Day: एयरफोर्स अफसर और बीटेक टॉपर की अनोखी शादी, सिर्फ 16 मिनट में
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, मंडी आदमपुर(हरियाणा), Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 10:12 AM IST
वैलेंटाइन डे के मौके पर हम आपको सुना रहे हैं, एयरफोर्स अफसर और बीटेक टॉपर लड़की की अनोखी शादी की कहानी, जो सिर्फ 16 मिनट में हो गई थी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a7d26b04f1c1ba0268b92e4","slug":"valentines-day-2018-unique-marriage-of-airforce-officer-and-btech-topper-girl","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Valentines Day: \u090f\u092f\u0930\u092b\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0940\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b 16 \u092e\u093f\u0928\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7d26b04f1c1ba0268b92e4","slug":"valentines-day-2018-unique-marriage-of-airforce-officer-and-btech-topper-girl","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Valentines Day: \u090f\u092f\u0930\u092b\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0940\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b 16 \u092e\u093f\u0928\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7d26b04f1c1ba0268b92e4","slug":"valentines-day-2018-unique-marriage-of-airforce-officer-and-btech-topper-girl","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Valentines Day: \u090f\u092f\u0930\u092b\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0940\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b 16 \u092e\u093f\u0928\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7d26b04f1c1ba0268b92e4","slug":"valentines-day-2018-unique-marriage-of-airforce-officer-and-btech-topper-girl","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Valentines Day: \u090f\u092f\u0930\u092b\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0940\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b 16 \u092e\u093f\u0928\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7d26b04f1c1ba0268b92e4","slug":"valentines-day-2018-unique-marriage-of-airforce-officer-and-btech-topper-girl","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Valentines Day: \u090f\u092f\u0930\u092b\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0940\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b 16 \u092e\u093f\u0928\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7d26b04f1c1ba0268b92e4","slug":"valentines-day-2018-unique-marriage-of-airforce-officer-and-btech-topper-girl","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Valentines Day: \u090f\u092f\u0930\u092b\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0940\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b 16 \u092e\u093f\u0928\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.