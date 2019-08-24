शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
पहली ही रैली में इस दिग्गज नेता ने जेटली पर की थी भविष्यवाणी, सौ फीसदी सच साबित हुई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अमृतसर (पंजाब), Updated Sat, 24 Aug 2019 07:26 PM IST
अरुण जेटली
1 of 5
अरुण जेटली - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
2014 के लोकसभा चुनाव में अमृतसर से भाजपा की टिकट पर अरुण जेटली ने चुनाव लड़ा था। हालांकि इस सीट पर उन्हें पंजाब के मौजूदा मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह से हार का सामना करना पड़ा था। पंजाब के एक दिग्गज नेता ने अरुण जेटली पर पहली ही रैली में भविष्यवाणी की थी जो सौ फीसदी सच भी साबित हुई। आइए जानते हैं पूरे वाकये के बारे में....

यह भी पढ़ें- कैसे पाक से भारत आया जेटली का परिवार, जहां मिली थी शरण, वहीं लड़ा पहला और आखिरी चुनाव
अगली स्लाइड देखें
arun jaitley अरुण जेटली arun jaitley death अरुण जेटली डेथ
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अरुण जेटली
अरुण जेटली - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
प्रकाश सिंह बादल
प्रकाश सिंह बादल - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
अरुण जेटली(फाइल फोटो)
अरुण जेटली(फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अरुण जेटली (फाइल फोटो)
अरुण जेटली (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रकाश सिंह बादल (फाइल फोटो)
प्रकाश सिंह बादल (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
