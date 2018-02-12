बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a81549e4f1c1b5e028b4e19","slug":"unique-story-of-couple-husband-cheated-wife-wife-cheated-husband","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u093f-\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u0942\u091c\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094b\u0932, \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u0902\u0938\u0940 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पति-पत्नी ने खोली एक दूजे की पोल, मामला जानकर शर्तिया रोक नहीं पाएंगे हंसी
रमेश शुक्ला सफर/अमर उजाला, अमृतसर(पंजाब), Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 02:22 PM IST
वैलेंटाइन डे से पहले पति-पत्नी ने एक दूसरे की पोल खोल दी। मामला ऐसा है, जानकर आप अपनी हंसी कंट्रोल ही नहीं कर पाएंगे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a81549e4f1c1b5e028b4e19","slug":"unique-story-of-couple-husband-cheated-wife-wife-cheated-husband","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u093f-\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u0942\u091c\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094b\u0932, \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u0902\u0938\u0940 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a81549e4f1c1b5e028b4e19","slug":"unique-story-of-couple-husband-cheated-wife-wife-cheated-husband","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u093f-\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u0942\u091c\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094b\u0932, \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u0902\u0938\u0940 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a81549e4f1c1b5e028b4e19","slug":"unique-story-of-couple-husband-cheated-wife-wife-cheated-husband","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u093f-\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u0942\u091c\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094b\u0932, \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u0902\u0938\u0940 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a81549e4f1c1b5e028b4e19","slug":"unique-story-of-couple-husband-cheated-wife-wife-cheated-husband","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u093f-\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u0942\u091c\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094b\u0932, \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u0902\u0938\u0940 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a81549e4f1c1b5e028b4e19","slug":"unique-story-of-couple-husband-cheated-wife-wife-cheated-husband","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u093f-\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u0942\u091c\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094b\u0932, \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u0902\u0938\u0940 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a81549e4f1c1b5e028b4e19","slug":"unique-story-of-couple-husband-cheated-wife-wife-cheated-husband","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u093f-\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u0942\u091c\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094b\u0932, \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u0902\u0938\u0940 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a81549e4f1c1b5e028b4e19","slug":"unique-story-of-couple-husband-cheated-wife-wife-cheated-husband","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u093f-\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u0942\u091c\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094b\u0932, \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u0902\u0938\u0940 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.