Pics: गांव का छोरा दुल्हनिया लेने इस तरह पहुंचा बारात लेकर, पुलिस के छूटे पसीने
Pics: गांव का छोरा दुल्हनिया लेने इस तरह पहुंचा बारात लेकर, पुलिस के छूटे पसीने
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, हांसी(हरियाणा), Updated Tue, 13 Feb 2018 02:34 PM IST
गांव का छोरा इस तरह बारात लेकर पहुंचा कि पुलिस बुलानी पड़ी। उसे देखकर दुल्हन हैरान रह गई, वहीं गांव वालों के लिए भी यह किसी अचंभे से कम नहीं था।
