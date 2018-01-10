बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस शख्स ने बनाई ऐसी वर्दी, खूबियां जानकर सेना प्रमुख को यकीं नहीं होगा
अंकित चौहान/अमर उजाला, सोनीपत(हरियाणा), Updated Wed, 10 Jan 2018 04:45 PM IST
तस्वीरों में दिख रहे इस शख्स ने ऐसी ड्रेस बनाई है, जो भारतीय सेना के बहुत काम आएगी। इसकी खूबियां जानकर जनरल रावत को यकीं नहीं होगा।
