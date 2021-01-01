शहर चुनें
नाम 'सरस्वती', काम 'लक्ष्मी' का, 51 लाख की है ये भैंस, सुरक्षा में दो कर्मचारी तैनात

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, लुधियाना (पंजाब), Updated Fri, 01 Jan 2021 05:57 PM IST
सरस्वती भैंस।
1 of 5
सरस्वती भैंस। - फोटो : संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी
पंजाब के लुधियाना में एक भैंस का नाम 'सरस्वती' है। 'लक्ष्मी' की इस पर पूरी कृपा है। भैंस की कीमत 51 लाख रुपये है। लुधियाना के किसान पवित्र सिंह ने इसे हरियाणा के हिसार के किसान से 51 लाख रुपये में खरीदा। यह भैंस रोजाना 33 किलो दूध देती है।
