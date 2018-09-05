बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b8faa08867a554832243d2e","slug":"software-engineer-told-technique-to-find-out-smartphone-theft-by-thiever","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u091a\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0924\u094b \u0918\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0947 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0936 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902, \u092c\u0938 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u0947\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917...\u0906\u092a \u0906\u091c\u092e\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मोबाइल चोरी हो जाए तो घर बैठे तलाश सकते हैं, बस एक सेटिंग...आप आजमा सकते हैं तरीका
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Wed, 05 Sep 2018 05:15 PM IST
अगर आपका मोबाइल चोरी हो जाए तो आप उसे खुद ही घर बैठे तलाश सकते हैं। इसके लिए बस एक सेटिंग करनी होगी, यकीं नहीं तो आजमा सकते हैं ये तरीका।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b8faa08867a554832243d2e","slug":"software-engineer-told-technique-to-find-out-smartphone-theft-by-thiever","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u091a\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0924\u094b \u0918\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0947 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0936 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902, \u092c\u0938 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u0947\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917...\u0906\u092a \u0906\u091c\u092e\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b8faa08867a554832243d2e","slug":"software-engineer-told-technique-to-find-out-smartphone-theft-by-thiever","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u091a\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0924\u094b \u0918\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0947 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0936 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902, \u092c\u0938 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u0947\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917...\u0906\u092a \u0906\u091c\u092e\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b8faa08867a554832243d2e","slug":"software-engineer-told-technique-to-find-out-smartphone-theft-by-thiever","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u091a\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0924\u094b \u0918\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0947 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0936 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902, \u092c\u0938 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u0947\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917...\u0906\u092a \u0906\u091c\u092e\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b8faa08867a554832243d2e","slug":"software-engineer-told-technique-to-find-out-smartphone-theft-by-thiever","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u091a\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0924\u094b \u0918\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0947 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0936 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902, \u092c\u0938 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u0947\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917...\u0906\u092a \u0906\u091c\u092e\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b8faa08867a554832243d2e","slug":"software-engineer-told-technique-to-find-out-smartphone-theft-by-thiever","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u091a\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0924\u094b \u0918\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0947 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0936 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902, \u092c\u0938 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u0947\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917...\u0906\u092a \u0906\u091c\u092e\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.