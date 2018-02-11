बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a7fded14f1c1b805a8b92da","slug":"shivratri-2018-avoid-things-on-mahashivratri-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f: \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u094b \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0936 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 10 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0905\u0936\u0941\u092d \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
महाशिवरात्रि: महादेव को ऐसे खुश करें और भूलकर भी न करें ये 10 काम, अशुभ होगा
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 11:42 AM IST
महाशिवरात्रि पर व्रत रखना है और भगवान भोले को खुश करना चाहते हैं तो पूजा करते समय इन नियमों का पालन करें, सभी मनोकामनाएं पूरी हो जाएंगी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a7fded14f1c1b805a8b92da","slug":"shivratri-2018-avoid-things-on-mahashivratri-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f: \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u094b \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0936 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 10 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0905\u0936\u0941\u092d \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7fded14f1c1b805a8b92da","slug":"shivratri-2018-avoid-things-on-mahashivratri-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f: \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u094b \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0936 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 10 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0905\u0936\u0941\u092d \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7fded14f1c1b805a8b92da","slug":"shivratri-2018-avoid-things-on-mahashivratri-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f: \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u094b \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0936 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 10 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0905\u0936\u0941\u092d \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7fded14f1c1b805a8b92da","slug":"shivratri-2018-avoid-things-on-mahashivratri-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f: \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u094b \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0936 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 10 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0905\u0936\u0941\u092d \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7fded14f1c1b805a8b92da","slug":"shivratri-2018-avoid-things-on-mahashivratri-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f: \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u094b \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0936 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 10 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0905\u0936\u0941\u092d \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7fded14f1c1b805a8b92da","slug":"shivratri-2018-avoid-things-on-mahashivratri-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f: \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u094b \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0936 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 10 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0905\u0936\u0941\u092d \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7fded14f1c1b805a8b92da","slug":"shivratri-2018-avoid-things-on-mahashivratri-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f: \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u094b \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0936 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 10 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0905\u0936\u0941\u092d \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7fded14f1c1b805a8b92da","slug":"shivratri-2018-avoid-things-on-mahashivratri-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f: \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u094b \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0936 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 10 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0905\u0936\u0941\u092d \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.