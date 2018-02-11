बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a7fff694f1c1b28428b49cf","slug":"apply-for-indian-army-recruitment-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0939\u0930\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e, 4 \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940, \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0930\u091c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सेना में जाने का एक और सुनहरा मौका, 4 अप्रैल से खुली भर्ती, जल्द कराएं रजिस्ट्रेशन
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 02:44 PM IST
4 अप्रैल से यहां खुली भर्ती रैली आयोजित की जा रही है, जिसके लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन प्रक्रिया शुरु हो गई है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a7fff694f1c1b28428b49cf","slug":"apply-for-indian-army-recruitment-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0939\u0930\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e, 4 \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940, \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0930\u091c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7fff694f1c1b28428b49cf","slug":"apply-for-indian-army-recruitment-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0939\u0930\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e, 4 \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940, \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0930\u091c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7fff694f1c1b28428b49cf","slug":"apply-for-indian-army-recruitment-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0939\u0930\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e, 4 \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940, \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0930\u091c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7fff694f1c1b28428b49cf","slug":"apply-for-indian-army-recruitment-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0939\u0930\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e, 4 \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940, \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0930\u091c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7fff694f1c1b28428b49cf","slug":"apply-for-indian-army-recruitment-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0939\u0930\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e, 4 \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940, \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0930\u091c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7fff694f1c1b28428b49cf","slug":"apply-for-indian-army-recruitment-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0939\u0930\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e, 4 \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940, \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0930\u091c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7fff694f1c1b28428b49cf","slug":"apply-for-indian-army-recruitment-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0939\u0930\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e, 4 \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940, \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0930\u091c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7fff694f1c1b28428b49cf","slug":"apply-for-indian-army-recruitment-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0939\u0930\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e, 4 \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940, \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0930\u091c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.