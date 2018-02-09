बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a7d5f264f1c1bb1208b82e2","slug":"sapna-chaudhary-not-interested-in-marriage-valentines-day-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0948\u0932\u0947\u0902\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0921\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u0928\u0939\u0942\u0938 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0927\u0930\u0940, \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u092b\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
वैलेंटाइन डे को मनहूस मानती हैं सपना चौधरी, आखिर लड़कों से इतनी नफरत क्यों?
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 02:17 PM IST
शादी के सवाल पर जवाब देने से भागने वाली सपना चौधरी के लिए वैलेंटाइन डे का कोई मतलब नहीं, आखिर लड़कों से वे इतनी नफरत क्यों करती हैं?
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a7d5f264f1c1bb1208b82e2","slug":"sapna-chaudhary-not-interested-in-marriage-valentines-day-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0948\u0932\u0947\u0902\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0921\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u0928\u0939\u0942\u0938 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0927\u0930\u0940, \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u092b\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7d5f264f1c1bb1208b82e2","slug":"sapna-chaudhary-not-interested-in-marriage-valentines-day-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0948\u0932\u0947\u0902\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0921\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u0928\u0939\u0942\u0938 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0927\u0930\u0940, \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u092b\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7d5f264f1c1bb1208b82e2","slug":"sapna-chaudhary-not-interested-in-marriage-valentines-day-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0948\u0932\u0947\u0902\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0921\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u0928\u0939\u0942\u0938 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0927\u0930\u0940, \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u092b\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7d5f264f1c1bb1208b82e2","slug":"sapna-chaudhary-not-interested-in-marriage-valentines-day-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0948\u0932\u0947\u0902\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0921\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u0928\u0939\u0942\u0938 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0927\u0930\u0940, \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u092b\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7d5f264f1c1bb1208b82e2","slug":"sapna-chaudhary-not-interested-in-marriage-valentines-day-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0948\u0932\u0947\u0902\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0921\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u0928\u0939\u0942\u0938 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0927\u0930\u0940, \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u092b\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.