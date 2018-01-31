बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a71b6ca4f1c1b91268b771e","slug":"sacked-bsf-man-moves-high-court-wants-his-job-back","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e- \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0925\u093e, \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0930\u094b\u091c\u0940-\u0930\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0939\u0940 \u091b\u0940\u0928 \u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आखिर तेज बहादुर को क्यों बोलना पड़ा- खाना मांगा था, सरकार ने तो रोजी-रोटी ही छीन ली
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Wed, 31 Jan 2018 06:00 PM IST
बीएसएफ के जवानों को मिलने वाले खाने को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो पोस्ट करने वाले बीएसएफ जवान ने अपनी बर्खास्तगी के आदेशों को चुनौती दी है। तेज बहादुर ने याचिका में कहा कि मैने तो अपने और अपने साथियों के लिए सही और पर्याप्त खाना ही मांगा था, मैंने ऐसी क्या भूल कर दी कि सरकार ने मेरी रोजी-रोटी ही छीन ली।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a71b6ca4f1c1b91268b771e","slug":"sacked-bsf-man-moves-high-court-wants-his-job-back","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e- \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0925\u093e, \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0930\u094b\u091c\u0940-\u0930\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0939\u0940 \u091b\u0940\u0928 \u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a71b6ca4f1c1b91268b771e","slug":"sacked-bsf-man-moves-high-court-wants-his-job-back","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e- \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0925\u093e, \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0930\u094b\u091c\u0940-\u0930\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0939\u0940 \u091b\u0940\u0928 \u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a71b6ca4f1c1b91268b771e","slug":"sacked-bsf-man-moves-high-court-wants-his-job-back","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e- \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0925\u093e, \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0930\u094b\u091c\u0940-\u0930\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0939\u0940 \u091b\u0940\u0928 \u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a71b6ca4f1c1b91268b771e","slug":"sacked-bsf-man-moves-high-court-wants-his-job-back","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e- \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0925\u093e, \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0930\u094b\u091c\u0940-\u0930\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0939\u0940 \u091b\u0940\u0928 \u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a71b6ca4f1c1b91268b771e","slug":"sacked-bsf-man-moves-high-court-wants-his-job-back","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e- \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0925\u093e, \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0930\u094b\u091c\u0940-\u0930\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0939\u0940 \u091b\u0940\u0928 \u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a71b6ca4f1c1b91268b771e","slug":"sacked-bsf-man-moves-high-court-wants-his-job-back","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e- \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0925\u093e, \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0930\u094b\u091c\u0940-\u0930\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0939\u0940 \u091b\u0940\u0928 \u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a71b6ca4f1c1b91268b771e","slug":"sacked-bsf-man-moves-high-court-wants-his-job-back","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e- \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0925\u093e, \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0930\u094b\u091c\u0940-\u0930\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0939\u0940 \u091b\u0940\u0928 \u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.