कटे-फटे नोट हैं तो बिल्कुल टेंशन न लें...यहां आकर बदलवा सकते हैं, पैसे पूरे मिलेंगे

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Thu, 26 Apr 2018 04:37 PM IST
note
1 of 7
अगर आपके पास कटे फटे या लिखे हुए नोट है तो टेंशन न लें। एक जगह ऐसी है, जहां इन्हें बदला सकता है और इनके बदले में पैसे भी पूरे मिलेंगे।
