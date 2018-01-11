बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a570ece4f1c1b05198b46de","slug":"rare-coincidence-on-makar-sankranti-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0924\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u094b \u0926\u0941\u0932\u0930\u094d\u092d \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0938\u0902\u092f\u094b\u0917, \u092f\u0947 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u092f \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मकर संक्रांति पर इस बार दो दुलर्भ महासंयोग, ये उपाय बदल सकते हैं किस्म
नीरज कुमार/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Thu, 11 Jan 2018 01:49 PM IST
14 जनवरी को मकर संक्रांति के दिन इस बार कई दुलर्भ महासंयोग बन रहे हैं। ऐसे में इस दिन अगर आप ये सभी उपाय करेंगे तो किस्मत बदल सकती है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
कॉमेंट करें
{"_id":"5a570ece4f1c1b05198b46de","slug":"rare-coincidence-on-makar-sankranti-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0924\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u094b \u0926\u0941\u0932\u0930\u094d\u092d \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0938\u0902\u092f\u094b\u0917, \u092f\u0947 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u092f \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a570ece4f1c1b05198b46de","slug":"rare-coincidence-on-makar-sankranti-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0924\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u094b \u0926\u0941\u0932\u0930\u094d\u092d \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0938\u0902\u092f\u094b\u0917, \u092f\u0947 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u092f \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a570ece4f1c1b05198b46de","slug":"rare-coincidence-on-makar-sankranti-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0924\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u094b \u0926\u0941\u0932\u0930\u094d\u092d \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0938\u0902\u092f\u094b\u0917, \u092f\u0947 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u092f \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a570ece4f1c1b05198b46de","slug":"rare-coincidence-on-makar-sankranti-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0924\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u094b \u0926\u0941\u0932\u0930\u094d\u092d \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0938\u0902\u092f\u094b\u0917, \u092f\u0947 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u092f \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a570ece4f1c1b05198b46de","slug":"rare-coincidence-on-makar-sankranti-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0924\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u094b \u0926\u0941\u0932\u0930\u094d\u092d \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0938\u0902\u092f\u094b\u0917, \u092f\u0947 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u092f \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a570ece4f1c1b05198b46de","slug":"rare-coincidence-on-makar-sankranti-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0924\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u094b \u0926\u0941\u0932\u0930\u094d\u092d \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0938\u0902\u092f\u094b\u0917, \u092f\u0947 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u092f \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a570ece4f1c1b05198b46de","slug":"rare-coincidence-on-makar-sankranti-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0924\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u094b \u0926\u0941\u0932\u0930\u094d\u092d \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0938\u0902\u092f\u094b\u0917, \u092f\u0947 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u092f \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.