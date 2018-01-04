बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
राम रहीम के लिए अब ये 'करीबी' बनेगा मुसीबत, 150 सवालों ने छुड़ाए पसीने
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, पंचकूला, Updated Thu, 04 Jan 2018 11:12 AM IST
राम रहीम और हनीप्रीत के लिए अब बाबा का ये 'करीबी' बड़ी मुसीबत बन सकता है। पुलिस ने साढ़े 5 घंटे पूछताछ की और 150 सवालों ने उसे बेहाल कर दिया।
