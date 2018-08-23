बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b7e7a7942c792462d1342a3","slug":"rakshabandhan-2018-girl-students-tied-rakhi-to-bsf-soldiers-on-attari-wagah-border","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0939\u0926 \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u0948\u0928\u093e\u0924 \u0938\u0948\u0928\u093f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0932\u093e\u0907\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u091c\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0916\u0940, \u092c\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0915\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u091a\u0938\u094d\u092a \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सरहद पर तैनात सैनिकों की कलाइयों पर सजी राखी, बॉर्डर पर पहुंची छात्राएं, काफी दिलचस्प हैं तस्वीरें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Thu, 23 Aug 2018 02:48 PM IST
सरहद पर देश की रक्षा कर रहे बीएसएफ के सैनिकों की कलाइयों पर राखी सजी तो सभी खुश हो गए। छात्राएं जवानों को राखी बांधने के लिए बॉर्डर पर पहुंची, देखिए दिलचस्प तस्वीरें।
