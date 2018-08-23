शहर चुनें

सरहद पर तैनात सैनिकों की कलाइयों पर सजी राखी, बॉर्डर पर पहुंची छात्राएं, काफी दिलचस्प हैं तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Thu, 23 Aug 2018 02:48 PM IST
बीएसएफ जवानों को बांधी राखी
सरहद पर देश की रक्षा कर रहे बीएसएफ के सैनिकों की कलाइयों पर राखी सजी तो सभी खुश हो गए। छात्राएं जवानों को राखी बांधने के लिए बॉर्डर पर पहुंची, देखिए दिलचस्प तस्वीरें।
