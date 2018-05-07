शहर चुनें

7 फेरे होने ही वाले थे, ऐन मौके पर खुल गई दुल्हन की पोल और फिर...

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, पानीपत(हरियाणा), Updated Mon, 07 May 2018 02:47 PM IST
दुल्हन
1 of 5
दूल्हा नाचते गाते बारात लेकर पहुंच गया। खुशी का माहौल था, लेकिन ऐन मौके पर दुल्हन की पोल खुल गई और फिर जो हुआ वो हैरान करने वाला है।
unique marriage wedding

