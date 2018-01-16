बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a5da8714f1c1b93268b4a63","slug":"passport-rules-going-to-change","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0938\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 3 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e\u0935, \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पासपोर्ट को लेकर होने जा रहे 3 बड़े बदलाव, पर परेशान करेगा एक नियम
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Tue, 16 Jan 2018 12:54 PM IST
पासपोर्ट बनवाना है तो इन तीन नए बदलावों के बारे में जरूर जान लें और फिर अप्लाई करें। वहीं एक नियम आपके लिए परेशानी खड़ी कर सकता है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a5da8714f1c1b93268b4a63","slug":"passport-rules-going-to-change","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0938\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 3 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e\u0935, \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5da8714f1c1b93268b4a63","slug":"passport-rules-going-to-change","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0938\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 3 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e\u0935, \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5da8714f1c1b93268b4a63","slug":"passport-rules-going-to-change","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0938\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 3 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e\u0935, \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5da8714f1c1b93268b4a63","slug":"passport-rules-going-to-change","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0938\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 3 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e\u0935, \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5da8714f1c1b93268b4a63","slug":"passport-rules-going-to-change","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0938\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 3 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e\u0935, \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5da8714f1c1b93268b4a63","slug":"passport-rules-going-to-change","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0938\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 3 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e\u0935, \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5da8714f1c1b93268b4a63","slug":"passport-rules-going-to-change","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0938\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 3 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e\u0935, \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.