{"_id":"5a8d1d064f1c1ba3378b52e8","slug":"pakistan-vigilence-tower-on-indo-pak-border-in-punjab","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 '\u0928\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0915' \u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0924, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बॉर्डर पर तनाव के बीच पाकिस्तान की एक और 'नापाक' हिमाकत, देखिए तस्वीरें
अनिल कुमार/अमर उजाला, फिरोजपुर(पंजाब), Updated Wed, 21 Feb 2018 01:01 PM IST
पाकिस्तान की तरफ से आए दिन हो रही गोलीबारी के चलते भारत-पाक बार्डर पर तनाव है। इसी बीच दुश्मन देश एक और हिमाकत कर रहा है, देखिए।
