ऑपरेशन ब्लू स्टार: 34 साल, बगावत, बर्बरता, ब्रिटेन और बवाल...पढ़ें खौफनाक कहानी
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Tue, 05 Jun 2018 11:07 AM IST
ऑपरेशन ब्लू स्टार की 34वीं बरसीं पर पढ़िए, बगावत बर्बरता ब्रिटेन और बवाल की वो खौफनाक कहानी जो आज भी सिहरन पैदा कर दे। ऑपरेशन ब्लू स्टार को जानने से पहले उन परिस्थतियों को जानना जरूरी है, जिसके कारण ये हालात पैदा हुए। पंजाब में हिंसा की शुरुआत 1978 में हुई थी। उसी समय सिख धर्म प्रचार संस्था के प्रमुख जरनैल सिंह भिंडरांवाले का नाम चर्चा में आया।
