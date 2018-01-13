बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Happy Lohri: ढोल की थाप पर सांसद खेर का डांस, कुछ यूं किया लोहड़ी सेलिब्रेट
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Sat, 13 Jan 2018 01:00 AM IST
नगर निगम कार्यालय परिसर में लोहड़ी पर सांसद किरण खेर मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में उपस्थित हुईं। सांसद किरण खेर ने ढोल की थाप पर डांस भी किया।
