{"_id":"5a5889134f1c1bf0408b4645","slug":"bigg-boss-11-finale-geeta-phogat-appealed-to-support-hina-khan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: '\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932' \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932 \u0917\u0940\u0924\u093e \u092b\u094b\u0917\u093e\u091f \u0915\u093e VIDEO \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932, \u0939\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Bigg Boss 11: 'दंगल' गर्ल गीता फोगाट का VIDEO वायरल, हिना खान पर बोलीं
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Fri, 12 Jan 2018 03:40 PM IST
बिग बॉस 11 के फिनाले से पहले पहलवान गीता फोगाट का एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है, जिसमें वे हिना खान को लेकर कुछ कह रही हैं। सुनिए...
