बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a6efd964f1c1b77268b6dd9","slug":"little-girl-stunts-on-rope-in-abohar-of-punjab","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0926\u094b \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0938\u0942\u0916 \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
देखिए दो वक्त की रोटी के लिए बच्ची करती है ऐसा काम, सांस सूख जाए देखकर
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, अबोहर(पंजाब), Updated Mon, 29 Jan 2018 05:29 PM IST
दो वक्त की रोटी का सवाल है, ये काम करुंगी तभी तो खाने को मिलेगा। कहते हुए मासूम बच्ची टकटकी लगाए अपने पिता की तरफ देखने लगी....
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a6efd964f1c1b77268b6dd9","slug":"little-girl-stunts-on-rope-in-abohar-of-punjab","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0926\u094b \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0938\u0942\u0916 \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6efd964f1c1b77268b6dd9","slug":"little-girl-stunts-on-rope-in-abohar-of-punjab","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0926\u094b \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0938\u0942\u0916 \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6efd964f1c1b77268b6dd9","slug":"little-girl-stunts-on-rope-in-abohar-of-punjab","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0926\u094b \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0938\u0942\u0916 \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6efd964f1c1b77268b6dd9","slug":"little-girl-stunts-on-rope-in-abohar-of-punjab","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0926\u094b \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0938\u0942\u0916 \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6efd964f1c1b77268b6dd9","slug":"little-girl-stunts-on-rope-in-abohar-of-punjab","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0926\u094b \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0938\u0942\u0916 \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.