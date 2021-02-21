शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   Know about Famous Pinjore Gardens of Pinjore

पिंजौर गार्डन: शिमला के करीब बेहद खूबसूरत है ये जगह, तस्वीरें आपका मन मोह लेंगी

ajay kumar
अमर उजाला/संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, अरविंद बाजपेयी/डीके चौहान, पिंजौर (हरियाणा) Published by: ajay kumar
Updated Sun, 21 Feb 2021 03:23 PM IST
पिंजौर गार्डन।
1 of 6
पिंजौर गार्डन। - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
एक ओर हवा महल और दूसरी ओर शीशमहल....इतना ही नहीं मेहराबदार डिजाइन वाले दरवाजे अब कम ही देखने को मिलते हैं। यह सब देखना है तो आप आ सकते हैं हरियाणा में स्थित पिंजौर गार्डन में। मुगलकाल का इतिहास समेटे यह एतिहासिक पिंजौर गार्डन पिंजौर में है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states chandigarh yadavindra gardens pinjore gardens pinjore gardens pics pinjore gardens photos pinjore news औरंगजेब मुगलकाल पटियाला रियासत डिजिटल विशेष

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

पीड़ित परिवारों से बात करतीं प्रियंका गांधी।
Prayagraj

महिलाओं ने प्रियंका गांधी को रो-रोकर बताया, पुलिस ने घर में घुसकर औरतों-बच्चों को भी पीटा, घर में लगा दी आग

21 फरवरी 2021

काशी हिंदू विश्वविद्यालय।
Varanasi

बीएचयू विश्वनाथ मंदिर में मिलेगा महामना प्रसादम, डेयरी विभाग तैयार किए लाल पेड़े

21 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
CLAT 2021: ये हैं इंग्लिश सेक्शन की तैयारी के खास टिप्स
Safalta

CLAT 2021: ये हैं इंग्लिश सेक्शन की तैयारी के खास टिप्स
योगी आदित्यनाथ की पुरानी तस्वीर।
Gorakhpur

इस खास सबक को कभी नहीं भूले योगी आदित्यनाथ, जानिए 22 साल की उम्र में कैसे संभाला विशाल साम्राज्य

21 फरवरी 2021

सिंह सिस्टर्स की जर्सियां।
Varanasi

बंगलूरू में नीलाम हुईं वाराणसी की सिंह सिस्टर्स की जर्सियां, मेसी-माराडोना की जर्सियों के बराबर लगी बोली

21 फरवरी 2021

कालाष्टमी पर दिल्ली में कराएं पूजन एवं प्रसाद अर्पण, बनेगी बिगड़ी बात
Astrology

कालाष्टमी पर दिल्ली में कराएं पूजन एवं प्रसाद अर्पण, बनेगी बिगड़ी बात
फूलों से बनाया गया शिवलिंग।
Uttar Pradesh

फूलों के शिवलिंग पर नतमस्तक काशी, फल, पुष्प एवं शाकभाजी प्रदर्शनी का उद्घाटन

21 फरवरी 2021

उन्नाव: बुआ-भतीजी की हत्या का मामला
Kanpur

उन्नाव कांड: मृतका के परिवार की महिला से भी मिले क्लू, आईजी की पूछताछ में सामने आया था एक आरोपी का नाम

21 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
पिंजौर गार्डन।
पिंजौर गार्डन। - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
पिंजौर गार्डन।
पिंजौर गार्डन। - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
पिंजौर गार्डन।
पिंजौर गार्डन। - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
पिंजौर गार्डन।
पिंजौर गार्डन। - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
पिंजौर गार्डन।
पिंजौर गार्डन। - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
पिंजौर गार्डन।
पिंजौर गार्डन। - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X