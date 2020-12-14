शहर चुनें
किसान यूनियन का झंडा उठा बच्चे बोले- 'मोदी का कानून पापा की खेती बरबाद कर देगा'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Mon, 14 Dec 2020 04:33 PM IST
हरियाणा में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन में बच्चे भी योगदान दे रहे हैं।
हरियाणा में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन में बच्चे भी योगदान दे रहे हैं। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दो दिन पहले हुई बूंदाबांदी से ठंड बढ़ गई है, लेकिन कृषि कानूनों का विरोध कर रहे किसान छह डिग्री न्यूनतम तापमान में भी खुले आसमान के नीचे डटे हुए हैं। इनमें कई किसान बुजुर्ग हैं तो महिलाएं और बच्चे भी शामिल हैं। धरने पर डटे इन आंदोलनकारियों का कहना है कि उन्हें ठंड नहीं लगती, जब तक उनकी मांगें पूरी नहीं होंगी, वे यहां से नहीं जाएंगे। वहीं इन आंदोलनकारियों को सर्दी से बचाने के लिए लगातार प्रयास भी हो रहे हैं। किसानों के लिए अलाव से लेकर खाने-पीने की गर्म चीजों का प्रबंध किया जा रहा है।  
हरियाणा में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन में बच्चे भी योगदान दे रहे हैं।
हरियाणा में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन में बच्चे भी योगदान दे रहे हैं। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
किसान यूनियन का झंडा लेकर पहुंची शगुनदीप गिल।
किसान यूनियन का झंडा लेकर पहुंची शगुनदीप गिल। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अपने पिता के साथ आंदोलन में पहुंचे नवनीत कौर, सिमरनप्रीत कौर और राजप्रीत सिंह।
अपने पिता के साथ आंदोलन में पहुंचे नवनीत कौर, सिमरनप्रीत कौर और राजप्रीत सिंह। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
किसान आंदोलन के लिए पोस्टर बनातीं लड़कियां।
किसान आंदोलन के लिए पोस्टर बनातीं लड़कियां। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बाइक पर दिल्ली जातीं अधिवक्ता कुलवंत कौर संधू।
बाइक पर दिल्ली जातीं अधिवक्ता कुलवंत कौर संधू। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
