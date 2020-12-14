किसान यूनियन का झंडा उठा बच्चे बोले- 'मोदी का कानून पापा की खेती बरबाद कर देगा'

{"_id":"5fd720cd37668d5db546cdda","slug":"kisan-andolan-women-children-active-in-protest","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u092f\u0942\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u091d\u0902\u0921\u093e \u0909\u0920\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- '\u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u0942\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u093e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हरियाणा में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन में बच्चे भी योगदान दे रहे हैं।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
किसान यूनियन का झंडा लेकर पहुंची शगुनदीप गिल।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अपने पिता के साथ आंदोलन में पहुंचे नवनीत कौर, सिमरनप्रीत कौर और राजप्रीत सिंह।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
किसान आंदोलन के लिए पोस्टर बनातीं लड़कियां।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बाइक पर दिल्ली जातीं अधिवक्ता कुलवंत कौर संधू।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला