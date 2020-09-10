शहर चुनें
9 क्लिक करके जानिए 'विध्वंसक' राफेल की खूबियां और ताकत, जिनसे दुश्मन होंगे नेस्तनाबूद

अमर उजाला, अंबाला(हरियाणा), Updated Thu, 10 Sep 2020 10:06 AM IST
राफेल एयरक्राफ्ट
1 of 9
राफेल एयरक्राफ्ट - फोटो : वायुसेना ट्विटर
फाइटर जेट राफेल अब भारतीय वायुसेना का हिस्सा बन चुका है और यह दुश्मनों को नेस्तनाबूद करने में पूरी तरह सक्षम है। जानिए विध्वंसक राफेल की खूबियां और ताकत...
rafale fighter jet rafale rafale features indian air force ambala air force station राफेल

राफेल एयरक्राफ्ट
राफेल लड़ाकू विमान
राफेल एयरक्राफ्ट
राफेल एयरक्राफ्ट
राफेल विमान
राफेल विमानों के साथ दो सुखोई विमान
राफेल विमान
Rafale Jet
राफेल
