बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ad055ff4f1c1b513e8b4ef1","slug":"jan-dhan-yojna-jan-dhan-account-benefits","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0928 \u0927\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u0926\u094b \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u090f\u0915 \u091f\u0947\u0902\u0936\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u090f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जन धन खाते को लेकर सामने आई दो बड़ी जानकारियां, एक टेंशन देगी एक राहत
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Fri, 13 Apr 2018 12:34 PM IST
जन धन खाता खुलवा रखा है या खुलवाना है, ये दो बड़ी अहम जानकारियां आपके लिए हैं। एक जहां टेंशन देंगी, वहीं दूसरी राहत देगी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5ad055ff4f1c1b513e8b4ef1","slug":"jan-dhan-yojna-jan-dhan-account-benefits","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0928 \u0927\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u0926\u094b \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u090f\u0915 \u091f\u0947\u0902\u0936\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u090f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ad055ff4f1c1b513e8b4ef1","slug":"jan-dhan-yojna-jan-dhan-account-benefits","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0928 \u0927\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u0926\u094b \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u090f\u0915 \u091f\u0947\u0902\u0936\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u090f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ad055ff4f1c1b513e8b4ef1","slug":"jan-dhan-yojna-jan-dhan-account-benefits","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0928 \u0927\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u0926\u094b \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u090f\u0915 \u091f\u0947\u0902\u0936\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u090f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ad055ff4f1c1b513e8b4ef1","slug":"jan-dhan-yojna-jan-dhan-account-benefits","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0928 \u0927\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u0926\u094b \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u090f\u0915 \u091f\u0947\u0902\u0936\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u090f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ad055ff4f1c1b513e8b4ef1","slug":"jan-dhan-yojna-jan-dhan-account-benefits","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0928 \u0927\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u0926\u094b \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u090f\u0915 \u091f\u0947\u0902\u0936\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u090f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.