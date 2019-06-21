शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Chandigarh ›   International Yoga Day 2019, BSF personnel celebrate yoga day along with their families in Jalandhar

पंजाबः बीएसएफ जवानों ने दिया 'योग से निरोग' का संदेश, परिवार संग ऐसे किया सेलिब्रेट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटियाला (पंजाब) Updated Fri, 21 Jun 2019 04:33 PM IST
International Yoga Day 2019,
International Yoga Day 2019, - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
दुनिया भर में 21 जून को योग दिवस मनाया जा रहा है। सेना के जवान भी इस कार्यक्रम में बढ़ चढ़कर हिस्सा ले रहे हैं। ऐसी ही तस्वीरें सामने आई हैं पंजाब के जालंधर से। यहां सीमा सुरक्षा बल ने केंद्रीय सूचना और प्रसारण मंत्री के फील्ड आउटरीच ब्यूरो के साथ विश्व योग दिवस के कार्यक्रम में हिस्सा लिया। लगभग 500 से अधिक जवानों ने अपने परिवार के साथ हिस्सा लिया।
विज्ञापन
 

 

Recommended

फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

एजेंट से बुक करवाई कंफर्म ट्रेन टिकट चेक कर लें, रेलवे कर रहा कैंसिल, पचड़े में फंस सकते हैं आप

21 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

हरियाणा सरकार ने एडेड कॉलेज को सरकारी में बदलने के लिए फाइल की पास, जल्द शुरू होगी प्रक्रिया

21 जून 2019

बजरंग पूनिया
Chandigarh

15 भारतीय पहलवानों ने वर्ल्ड रैंकिंग में जगह बनाकर रचा इतिहास, पहले नंबर पर हैं बजरंग पूनिया

21 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
योग करते लोग
Chandigarh

अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस की इतनी खूबसूरत और रंगबिरंगी तस्वीरें देखकर कहेंगे- वाह, मजा ही आ गया

21 जून 2019

Bollywood

बॉलीवुड के खूंखार विलेन अमरीश पुरी की बेटी है बेहद गुणवान, फिल्मों से दूर इस फील्ड की हैं 'रानी'

21 जून 2019

Amrish Puri
Amrish Puri
नम्रता पुरी
नम्रता पुरी
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड के खूंखार विलेन अमरीश पुरी की बेटी है बेहद गुणवान, फिल्मों से दूर इस फील्ड की हैं 'रानी'

21 जून 2019

बीटेक छात्र शगुन
Kanpur

एसपी कार्यालय में हर कोई देखता रह गया जब इस बीटेक छात्र को एसपी ने ठोका सलाम, वजह है बेहद खास

21 जून 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
विज्ञापन
international yoga day 2019 bsf personnel celebrate yoga day family jalandhar
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस
India News

तस्वीरें: योग का ऐसा जुनून कहीं देखा है, आईटीबीपी के घोड़े और खोजी कुत्ते भी कर रहे योगासन

21 जून 2019

राम रहीम
Chandigarh

जेल से बाहर आना चाहता है राम रहीम, 23 माह बाद आई याद तो इस काम के लिए मांगी पैरोल

21 जून 2019

योग करते गृहमंत्री अमित शाह
Chandigarh

योग दिवसः गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने रोहतक में 21 हजार लोगों संग किया योग, सीएम-मंत्री भी रहे मौजूद

21 जून 2019

H-1B visa
World

अमेरिका ने भारत को दी एच-1बी वीजा घटाने की धमकी, डेटा स्टोरेज पर नए नियम से बौखलाया वाशिंगटन

21 जून 2019

हेरोइन तस्करों के बारे में बताते एसपी देहात विनीत जायसवाल
Delhi NCR

हेरोइन तस्करी में हरियाणा के बॉक्सर समेत तीन गिरफ्तार, 80 लाख रुपये की हेरोइन बरामद

21 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
घटना की जांच करने घटनास्थल पर पहुंची पुलिस
Kanpur

घर पहुंची युवक की लाश तो मातम में बदलीं शादी की खुशियां, 20 रुपये का विवाद बना मौत की वजह

20 जून 2019

विश्व योग दिवस
Chandigarh

योग दिवसः चंडीगढ़ में 3500 लोग एक साथ करेंगे योग, केंद्र से नहीं पहुंचेगा कोई बड़ा चेहरा

21 जून 2019

गंगा में खड़े होकर योगा करते लोग।
Varanasi

अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस : गंगा में खड़े होकर लोगों ने किया योगा

21 जून 2019

कुपोषण की वजह से फैल रहा दिमागी बुखार
India News

बिहार: लीची नहीं कुपोषण है जानलेवा, सोचने पर मजबूर कर देगी ये रिपोर्ट

20 जून 2019

एकतरफा प्रेम में युवती को मारी गोली
Kanpur

तुम किसी और की नहीं सिर्फ मेरी हो मुझसे शादी करोगी बोल प्रेमी ने लड़की को सरेराह मारी गोली

20 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

नवजोत सिद्धू के नाम के पोस्टर
Chandigarh

मोहाली: नवजोत सिद्धू के नाम के लगे पोस्टर, 'राजनीति क्यों नहीं छोड़ते, इस्तीफे का इंतजार कर रहे हम'

पंजाब के मोहाली से बड़ी खबर आ रही है। यहां मंत्री नवजोत सिद्ध के नाम के पोस्टर दीवारों पर चिपके मिले, जिनके बारे में खूब चर्चा हो रही है।

21 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
राम रहीम
Chandigarh

जेल से बाहर आना चाहता है राम रहीम, 23 माह बाद आई याद तो इस काम के लिए मांगी पैरोल

21 जून 2019

हिलना पत्थर
Chandigarh

धारणाः 'हिलना पत्थर' बाहर निकालने व ले जाने वाले हो जाएंगे बर्बाद, विश्व के तीन देशों में है खदान

21 जून 2019

फैक्ट्री में लगी आग
Chandigarh

लुधियानाः साइकिल के पुर्जे बनाने वाली फैक्ट्री में लगी भीषण आग, बुरी तरह से झुलसे दो लोग

21 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

'अगले जन्म में भी तेरी बेटी बनकर जन्म लूंगी', 22 साल की बेटी का व्हाट्सएप स्टेट्स पढ़ मां सदमे में

20 जून 2019

योग करते गृहमंत्री अमित शाह
Chandigarh

योग दिवसः गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने रोहतक में 21 हजार लोगों संग किया योग, सीएम-मंत्री भी रहे मौजूद

21 जून 2019

मंडी में खुले में पड़ा गेहूं
Chandigarh

मानसून नजदीक और हरियाणा-पंजाब में खुले में पड़ा है 148 लाख मीट्रिक टन गेहूं, भीगने का खतरा

21 जून 2019

इंडिया कॉफी हाउस
Chandigarh

भारी घाटे में चल रहा पंजाब यूनिवर्सिटी का इंडिया कॉफी हाउस, मालिक बोले- तंग आ गया, बंद कर दें

21 जून 2019

केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी और सनी देओल
Chandigarh

सांसद सनी देओल की पहल का असर, रावी पर 132.68 करोड़ से बनेंगे दो पुल

21 जून 2019

मुक्केबाज जयभगवान
Chandigarh

ओलंपियन बॉक्सर जयभगवान बुरे फंसे, बड़ी कार्रवाई की तैयारी, बॉक्सर दिनेश भी जांच में दोषी

21 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

Kabir Singh Public Review: शाहिद-कियारा की लव स्टोरी दर्शकों को आई पसंद?

शाहिद कपूर और कियारा आडवाणी स्टारर फिल्म कबीर सिंह दर्शकों को बेहद पसंद आ रही है। फिल्म को लेकर अमर उजाला ने जब दर्शकों से सवाल किए तो उन्होंने क्या कहा देखिए।

21 जून 2019

watch business news in a click including America on H1B Visa 0:38

H-1B वीजा में कटौती का अमेरिका ने किया खंडन, एक क्लिक में देखें उद्योग जगत की बड़ी खबरें

21 जून 2019

हिमाचल कुल्लू हादसा 1:38

हिमाचल कुल्लू एक्सीडेंट: पीठ पर लादकर घायलों को निकाला गया, सीएम बोले, नहीं बख्शे जाएंगे दोषी

21 जून 2019

अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस 2019 8:01

स्वस्थ और निरोगी काया के लिए देशभर में लोगों ने किया योग

21 जून 2019

बॉलीवुड योगा 3:28

शिल्पा शेट्टी से लेकर करीना कपूर खान तक बॉलीवुड की ये पांच अभिनेत्रियां योग करके खुद को रखती हैं फिट

21 जून 2019

Related

कीर्ति गहलावत
Chandigarh

योग दिवसः विदेश में योग सिखा रही ये भारतीय बेटी, जीत चुकी है 15 गोल्ड मेडल

21 जून 2019

योग करते गृहमंत्री अमित शाह
Chandigarh

International Yoga Day: गृहमंत्री अमित शाह बोले- धन्य हैं पीएम मोदी, योग को घर-घर तक पहुंचाया

21 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

बड़ी राहतः सरकारी भर्तियों में अब जरूरी नहीं मजिस्ट्रेट से बना शपथपत्र, ऐसे उठाएं पांच अंकों का लाभ

20 जून 2019

फौजी और उसकी पत्नी की फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

'शादी के कई साल बाद भी नहीं हुआ बच्चा तो फौजी ने पत्नी को नहर में धकेला', परिजनों ने लगाए आरोप

21 जून 2019

Navjot Singh Sidhu
Chandigarh

नवजोत सिद्धू ने बढ़ाई मुश्किलें, राष्ट्रीय कार्यकारिणी में जाने से किया इंकार, मांगा ये पद

20 जून 2019

एयर इंडिया
Chandigarh

इस वजह से एयर इंडिया पर लगा दो लाख का जुर्माना, टिकट के पैसे भी रिफंड करने के निर्देश

21 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.