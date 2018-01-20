बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a62fc314f1c1b77268b5568","slug":"indian-railway-service-for-passangers-to-buy-ticket-into-train","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0917\u0915\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c \u0932\u0940, \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u090f \u0924\u094b \u0928\u094b \u091f\u0947\u0902\u0936\u0928, \u092c\u0938 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भागकर ट्रेन पकड़ ली, पर टिकट नहीं ले पाए तो नो टेंशन, बस ये काम कर लें
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, पठानकोट(पंजाब), Updated Sat, 20 Jan 2018 01:54 PM IST
ट्रेन छूटने के डर से अगर आप टिकट नहीं ले पाए, लेकिन भागकर ट्रेन पकड़ ली है तो परेशान होने की जरूरत नहीं है, बस एक ये काम कर लेना।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a62fc314f1c1b77268b5568","slug":"indian-railway-service-for-passangers-to-buy-ticket-into-train","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0917\u0915\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c \u0932\u0940, \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u090f \u0924\u094b \u0928\u094b \u091f\u0947\u0902\u0936\u0928, \u092c\u0938 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a62fc314f1c1b77268b5568","slug":"indian-railway-service-for-passangers-to-buy-ticket-into-train","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0917\u0915\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c \u0932\u0940, \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u090f \u0924\u094b \u0928\u094b \u091f\u0947\u0902\u0936\u0928, \u092c\u0938 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a62fc314f1c1b77268b5568","slug":"indian-railway-service-for-passangers-to-buy-ticket-into-train","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0917\u0915\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c \u0932\u0940, \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u090f \u0924\u094b \u0928\u094b \u091f\u0947\u0902\u0936\u0928, \u092c\u0938 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a62fc314f1c1b77268b5568","slug":"indian-railway-service-for-passangers-to-buy-ticket-into-train","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0917\u0915\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c \u0932\u0940, \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u090f \u0924\u094b \u0928\u094b \u091f\u0947\u0902\u0936\u0928, \u092c\u0938 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a62fc314f1c1b77268b5568","slug":"indian-railway-service-for-passangers-to-buy-ticket-into-train","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0917\u0915\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c \u0932\u0940, \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u090f \u0924\u094b \u0928\u094b \u091f\u0947\u0902\u0936\u0928, \u092c\u0938 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.