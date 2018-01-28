बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a6db0864f1c1b514a8b5fff","slug":"gangster-vicky-gounder-funeral-killed-in-police-encounter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0939\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e \u0938\u091c\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0924\u092c \u091a\u0932\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0940 \u0917\u094c\u0902\u0921\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0935\u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मां और बहनों ने सेहरा सजाया, तब चली विक्की गौंडर की शवयात्रा, देखिए तस्वीरें
जगदीश जोशी/अमर उजाला, सरावां बोदला (मुक्तसर), Updated Sun, 28 Jan 2018 06:01 PM IST
सात फेरे लिए बिना ही वो दुनिया छोड़कर चला गया। मां और बहनों ने उसके माथे पर सेहरा सजाया, तब विक्की गौंडर की शवयात्रा निकली, देखिए तस्वीरें।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a6db0864f1c1b514a8b5fff","slug":"gangster-vicky-gounder-funeral-killed-in-police-encounter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0939\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e \u0938\u091c\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0924\u092c \u091a\u0932\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0940 \u0917\u094c\u0902\u0921\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0935\u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6db0864f1c1b514a8b5fff","slug":"gangster-vicky-gounder-funeral-killed-in-police-encounter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0939\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e \u0938\u091c\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0924\u092c \u091a\u0932\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0940 \u0917\u094c\u0902\u0921\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0935\u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6db0864f1c1b514a8b5fff","slug":"gangster-vicky-gounder-funeral-killed-in-police-encounter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0939\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e \u0938\u091c\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0924\u092c \u091a\u0932\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0940 \u0917\u094c\u0902\u0921\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0935\u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6db0864f1c1b514a8b5fff","slug":"gangster-vicky-gounder-funeral-killed-in-police-encounter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0939\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e \u0938\u091c\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0924\u092c \u091a\u0932\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0940 \u0917\u094c\u0902\u0921\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0935\u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6db0864f1c1b514a8b5fff","slug":"gangster-vicky-gounder-funeral-killed-in-police-encounter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0939\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e \u0938\u091c\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0924\u092c \u091a\u0932\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0940 \u0917\u094c\u0902\u0921\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0935\u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6db0864f1c1b514a8b5fff","slug":"gangster-vicky-gounder-funeral-killed-in-police-encounter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0939\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e \u0938\u091c\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0924\u092c \u091a\u0932\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0940 \u0917\u094c\u0902\u0921\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0935\u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.