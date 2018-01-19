बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a6188a24f1c1ba3268b52a5","slug":"indian-banks-will-provide-door-step-services-to-customers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e \u0909\u0920\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बैंकों की इस स्कीम के बारे में जानते हैं क्या, नहीं तो जानिए और फायदा उठाएं
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Fri, 19 Jan 2018 11:47 AM IST
देश भर के बैंकों ने एक जनवरी से अपने ग्राहकों के लिए एक खास स्कीम शुरू की है। जान लीजिए और फायदा उठाने की तैयारी कीजिए, बड़े काम की है।
