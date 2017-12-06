Download App
सेना में भर्ती होना है तो 10वीं पास रजिस्ट्रेशन कराएं, 1 जनवरी से करें ये काम

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, हिसार(ह​रियाणा)

Updated Thu, 14 Dec 2017 02:23 PM IST
indian army recruitment rally at hisar

भारतीय सेना में भर्ती होना चाहते हैं तो 10वीं पास जल्दी से रजिस्ट्रेशन करा लें। आवेदकों को एक जनवरी से खास काम करना होगा, देखिए बेहद जरूरी है।

