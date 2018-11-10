शहर चुनें

पोस्टमार्टम: 'इतनी भयानक मौत नहीं देखी, टूट गई थी पैराजंपर हरदीप सिंह के शरीर की कई हड्डियां

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा/पटियाला, Updated Sat, 10 Nov 2018 09:52 AM IST
हरदीप सिंह
साढ़े 11 हजार फुट की ऊंचाई से गिरने वाले जवान हरदीप सिंह का पोस्टमार्टम करने वाले डॉक्टर भयानक मौत के निशां देखकर हैरान हैं। रिपोर्ट में एक बड़ा खुलासा हुआ है, जानिए।
हरदीप सिंह
हरदीप सिंह
हरदीप सिंह
हरदीप सिंह
हरदीप सिंह
