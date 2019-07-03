शहर चुनें

भारतीय सेना के जांबाज जवान, नींबू पानी और लस्सी पीकर बने हैं सरहद के निगहबान, विशेष रिपोर्ट

अनिल कुमार, अमर उजाला, हुसैनीवाला बॉर्डर (फिरोजपुर), Updated Wed, 03 Jul 2019 10:57 AM IST
सरहद पर तैनात जवान
सरहद पर तैनात जवान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
तपती गर्मी और लू से जहां लोग बेहाल हैं, वहां सेना के जांबाज जवान कड़ी धूप में भी सरहद के निगहबान बने हुए हैं। ये विशेष रिपोर्ट पढ़कर जानिए कैसे...
indian army bsf jawan hussainiwala border heatwaves
सरहद पर तैनात जवान
सरहद पर तैनात जवान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
