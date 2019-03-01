बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पति के शव पर उतारी चूड़ियां और सैल्यूट किया, डेढ़ साल के वरदान ने दी अंतिम विदाई, देखिए तस्वीरें
विक्रम, अमर उजाला, झज्जर(हरियाणा), Updated Fri, 01 Mar 2019 03:57 PM IST
जम्मू कश्मीर के बडगाम में चॉपर क्रैश में मारे गए पति के शव पर चूड़ियां उतारी और फिर डेढ़ साल के बेटे के साथ सैल्यूट करके उन्हें अंतिम विदाई दी। तस्वीरें देखकर आपका दिल भर आएगा, देखिए।
