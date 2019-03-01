शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   indian airforce sergeant vikrant Sherawat funeral, who died in mi 17 helicopter crashes in badgam

पति के शव पर उतारी चूड़ियां और सैल्यूट किया, डेढ़ साल के वरदान ने दी अंतिम विदाई, देखिए तस्वीरें

विक्रम, अमर उजाला, झज्जर(हरियाणा), Updated Fri, 01 Mar 2019 03:57 PM IST
सार्जेंट विक्रांत का अंतिम संस्कार
1 of 8
जम्मू कश्मीर के बडगाम में चॉपर क्रैश में मारे गए पति के शव पर चूड़ियां उतारी और फिर डेढ़ साल के बेटे के साथ सैल्यूट करके उन्हें अंतिम विदाई दी। तस्वीरें देखकर आपका दिल भर आएगा, देखिए।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
indian airforce sergeant vikrant sergeant vikrant funeral sergeant vikrant sherawat mi 17 helicopter crash badgam crash
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

सीएम केजरीवाल ने विधानसभा में दिया ऐसा बयान हो गए ट्रोल, परेश रावल ने जमकर लताड़ा

1 मार्च 2019

पाकिस्तान की जेलों में कैदी
Chandigarh

पाकिस्तान गए इन लोगों की नहीं थी 'अभिनंदन' जैसी किस्मत, पांच भारतीय जो लौटकर घर न आए

1 मार्च 2019

स्क्वाड्रन लीडर पत्नी ने ऐसे दी श्रद्धांजलि
Chandigarh

बॉर्डर पर जान गंवाने वाले पति को स्क्वाड्रन लीडर पत्नी ने ऐसे दी अंतिम विदाई, मां-पिता का सैल्यूट

1 मार्च 2019

स्क्वाड्रन लीडर सिद्धार्थ वशिष्ट का परिवार
Chandigarh

चॉपर क्रैश में जान गंवाने वाले स्क्वाड्रन लीडर के घर से आई ऐसी तस्वीरें, देखकर फट जाएगा कलेजा

1 मार्च 2019

स्क्वाड्रन लीडर पत्नी ने ऐसे दी श्रद्धांजलि
Chandigarh

Pics: बॉर्डर पर चॉपर क्रैश में जान गंवाने वाले पति को स्क्वाड्रन लीडर पत्नी ने ऐसे दी श्रद्धांजलि, गर्व करेंगे

1 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

Jairam Thakur reached medical college on bike in nahan himachal
Shimla

बाइक पर सवार होकर मेडिकल कॉलेज पहुंचे जयराम ठाकुर, जानिए पूरा मामला

1 मार्च 2019

meerut fauji murder
Meerut

'मौत' से लड़ रहे फौजी को सलाम... बेवफा पत्नी ने रची थी खौफनाक साजिश, एक थैले से खुला हर राज

1 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bareilly

चौकी के पास चल रहा था हाईप्रोफाइल सेक्स रैकेट, युवतियों को ऐसे हाल में देख पुलिस भी हैरान

1 मार्च 2019

abhinandan
Delhi NCR

चंद लम्हों में वतन लौटेंगे अभिनंदन, फ्लाइट में माता-पिता के लिए खड़े होकर बजाई गईं तालियां

1 मार्च 2019

शहीद पंकज के अंतिम दर्शन को उमड़े लोग
Agra

शहादत को सलाम: तिरंगे में लिपटकर पहुंचा मथुरा का लाल, झुके शीश, हर आंख नम

1 मार्च 2019

पिता की चिता को मुखाग्नि देता मासूम बेटा
Agra

मथुरा: सवा साल के बेटे ने दी जांबाज पिता को मुखाग्नि, आंखों से बहा आंसुओं का सैलाब

1 मार्च 2019

डेमो
Kanpur

PHOTOS: दीपक की अंतिम यात्रा में फूटा आंसुओं का सैलाब, आखिरी सलामी के लिए उठे लाखों हाथ

1 मार्च 2019

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

एमआई-17 क्रैश: कानपुर के लाल दीपक के अंतिम दर्शन के लिए उमड़ी भीड़, नम हुईं आंखें

1 मार्च 2019

स्टार्टअप क्वीन्स
Lucknow

पिता और अपने सपने को साथ-साथ पूरा कर रहीं ये स्टार्टअप क्वीन, युवा पीढ़ी के लिए हैं मार्गदर्शक

1 मार्च 2019

विशाल पांडेय अपने परिवार के साथ
Varanasi

सार्जेंट विशाल ने होली साथ मनाने का परिजनों से किया था वादा, एयर स्ट्राइक वाले दिन पिता से फोन पर कहा...

1 मार्च 2019

meerut fauji murder
Meerut

उधर शहीदों के गम में डूबा था पूरा देश, मेरठ में फौजी पति के खिलाफ खौफनाक साजिश रच रही थी पत्नी

28 फरवरी 2019

sadhu in varanasi
Varanasi

इस महाशिवरात्रि 45 मिनट पहले जागेंगे काशी विश्वनाथ, होगी विशेष आरती, घाटों पर साधुओं ने डाला डेरा

1 मार्च 2019

Maha Shivratri
Dehradun

महाशिवरात्रि 2019: दूर कीजिए असमंजस, यहां देखिए पूजा का सही शुभ मुहूर्त और पूजन विधि

1 मार्च 2019

famous bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal will perform in mandi shivratri festival
Shimla

मंडी शिवरात्रि महोत्सव: जुबिन नौटियाल समेत ये बॉलीवुड सिंगर बिखेरेंगे अपनी आवाज का जादू

1 मार्च 2019

इमरान खा
Dehradun

Prediction 2019: जल्द शुरु होगा पाकिस्तान का विघटन, अलग होगा बलूचिस्तान

1 मार्च 2019

these three soldiers of indian air force story will make you tear saurabh kalia ajay ahuja nachiketa
Delhi NCR

पाक की गिरफ्त में रहे इन जांबाजों की कहानी है खौफनाक, पार कर दी थीं बर्बरता की सारी हदें

28 फरवरी 2019

सार्जेंट विक्रांत का अंतिम संस्कार
सार्जेंट विक्रांत का अंतिम संस्कार
सार्जेंट विक्रांत का अंतिम संस्कार
सार्जेंट विक्रांत का अंतिम संस्कार
सार्जेंट विक्रांत का अंतिम संस्कार
सार्जेंट विक्रांत का अंतिम संस्कार
सार्जेंट विक्रांत का अंतिम संस्कार
सार्जेंट विक्रांत का अंतिम संस्कार
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.